Himachal: Sukhu to visit Hamirpur

Shimla: After camping in Chandigarh for four days to specialise in medical care for his health, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a five-day whirlwind tour of Hamirpur — his home district to launch new projects and inaugurate some of the ambitious schemes already completed.



On Wednesday, he will fly to Kangra and later drive to Hamirpur to begin his travels in Hamirpur.

Insiders say Sukhu has started preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to counter BJP’s month long mahaabhiyan.

As per schedule released on Tuesday, Sukhu will be on tour to Hamirpur district from July 6 to 10 where he will also listen to public grievances on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister undertook a 10-day tour to Kangra district in May.

The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones of Rs 6.54 crore Rest House of Jal Shakti Vibhag and Rs 17.22 crore multipurpose hall at Nadaun on first day of his tour. He will also perform the opening ceremony of Mini Secretariat complex at Nadaun, his assembly constituency.

Later Sukhu will lay foundation stones of Rs 24 crore Village Water and Sanitation Committee Bhawan, Dhaneta under Jal Jeevan Mission on July 7. He will also visit the electric bus depot at Maulaghat and helipad site besides inspecting the starting point for All India Rafting Marathon during the day.

On July 8, the chief minister will lay foundation stones of office of Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag Hamirpur at Salasi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.27 crore, Rs 15 crore upgradation of water source under LWSS Hamirpur and Rs 11.36 crore widening and improvement of Kudihar-Masiana road.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate Rs 3.93 crore bridge over Sukker khad which will benefit the residents of village Khatwin. He will also inaugurate Rs. 2.24 crore office building of District Welfare Office, Hamirpur besides performing inaugurations of office of H.P. Transport Appellate Tribunal, Solar office of HPPCL and foundation stone of Rs. 67 lakh War Memorial Hamirpur during the day.

A spokesman of the government said the Chief Minister will inaugurate Rs 94 lakh Canteen Block of Government Degree College, Hamirpur, Rs 2.31 crore Science Lab of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Hamirpur, Rs 48 lakh One Stop Centre on July 9. He will also lay foundation stones of Rs. 2.01 crore Revenue staff residential colony, Hamirpur and Rs. 5.27 crore link road from Bhagot to Phaphan Gram Panchayat Ukhali. The Chief Minister will also preside over the meeting of district level officers of Hamirpur district during the same day, the spokesperson added.

While in Chandigarh, Sukhu has announced his fight to get 7.19 percent share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh as per Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 .He has also set-up a committee under seniormost cabinet minister Chander Kumar to work-out modalities in this regard.

The state government will not mind taking a legal resource if denied its share,he said.