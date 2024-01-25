Himachal: Sukhu gives big push to ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar’

In a bigger push to Congress government’s first out-reach programme — ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached at Bijhri in Barsar Assembly constituency of Hamirpur and redressed the grievances of the people.He said the state’s upcoming Budget would have major initiatives on building the rural economy and redressal of the public grievances at village level. He announced the opening of Jal Shakti and PWD sub-divisions in Bijhari, increasing the existing bed capacity of Civil Hospital Barsar to 100 and sub-health centre Saloni to 10 beds. He announced

to start commerce and science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Barsar, Sohari, Dandaru, commerce classes in

Government Senior Secondary Schools Ghanghor and Santana and science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Kulhera, Dhabiri and Loharli. Sukhu dedicated the development projects worth Rs 150 crore for Barsar Assembly constituency, in district Hamirpur. He laid the foundation stone of works to cost Rs 138 crore and to augment various lift water supply schemes from River Sutlej to Barsar. Along with this, he also inaugurated a Rs 7 crore bridge built on Sukkar rivulet, a residential building of the Health Department at Barsar completed with an outlay of Rs 3.32 crore and the office building of Additional District Attorney (ADA) constructed at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore. CM Sukhu appreciated the efforts of Patwaris, Kanungo and other revenue officials to make Revenue Lok Adalats a success, in which more than 65 thousand long pending cases were settled. Sukhu blamed the previous BJP government for neglecting the education sector due to which the ranking of the state dropped down to eighteen. “We are making earnest efforts to improve this vital sector so as to equip the children to face challenges of the future”, he said. The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will bring desired changes in school education. He said: “In the year 2022-23, the then BJP government announced to open and upgrade various institutions including up-gradation and opening of hundreds of schools without spending a penny on them on building infrastructure, despite the fact, that they took a loan of Rs 14 thousand crore for the development works they didn’t completed” he said.The people of the state faced the recent monsoon disaster boldly. In lieu of the recent disaster that struck upon the state, the government made provision of Rs 5,000 for rented accommodation for houseless in rural and Rs 10,000 in urban areas. The arrangements for free LPG and ration have been made for them till March 2024. He said that Himachal Pradesh did not receive any special relief package to deal with the disaster but help was received only under NDRF and SDRF as per the state’s right. However, the government filed claims worth Rs 10,000 crore as per rules, which is the right of the state, but BJP leaders were creating obstacles in it, he reiterated. Not only this, obstacles are being created in the state’s share of Rs 4300 crore from BBMB. Three BJP MPs have not demanded even a single penny from the Central government for the disaster affected families of Himachal and are only busy making statements in newspapers. The people of the state contributed immensely towards the disaster relief fund, we changed the norms to rehabilitate the disaster and the compensation for houseless from Rs 1.5 lakh was increased to Rs 7 lakh, he said.

