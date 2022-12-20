Himachal: Sukhu clears air on 10 promises

Shimla: A day after former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur raised questions on the confusing statements on implementation of key promises like OPS and Rs 1,500 per month grant to women, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has tried to clear the air on the BJP raising questions. Sukhu, in a statement issued from New Delhi, said that he was undergoing quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.



"The state government was committed to fulfill all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress on the eve of general Assembly elections. We will leave no stone unturned to come upto the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state" he said. The Chief Minister said the government has decided that the long pending demand of employees regarding OPS would be fulfilled in the very first Cabinet meeting as promised in the Congress 'Pratigya Patra-2022'.'

Sukhu said that the state finance department has been directed to come up with detailed proposals regarding implementation of OPS to facilitate NPS employees of the state. The suggestions of various employees organisations and other sections of the society were being taken into consideration so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed, he added. The Chief Minister said he has also directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in a big way which would not only lessen the burden on the state exchequer but also prove a boon to the pristine environment of the state.

He said that greater focus would be laid on strengthening the agrarian economy of the state by providing incentives to the farming community.