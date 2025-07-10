Himachal: Sukhu announces Rs 7 crore relief for restoration work in disaster-affected areas in Mandi

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced an immediate relief amount of Rs 7 crore to carry out restoration work in disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

On the second day of his tour, the chief minister visited Thunag, Bagsiad, Deji, Bara and Syanj villages, and reviewed the damage caused by the recent cloudbursts. He assured all possible support from the state government to affected families.

The chief minister said the state Cabinet would soon discuss and announce a special relief package for those impacted by the disaster.

Fifteen people lost their lives, five sustained injuries, and 27 are still missing after 10 cloudbursts triggered flash floods and a landslide in Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

The calamity caused large-scale destruction, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds and 201 shops. As many as 780 livestock also perished in the disaster.

According to an official statement, Rs 2 crore was released earlier, and an additional Rs 2 crore each has now been allocated to the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department. One crore rupee will be provided to the Block Development Office to expedite restoration work.

In Deji village alone, 11 people are still missing due to a cloudburst. Two deaths were reported from Bara and four from Syanj village, where five people are still unaccounted for.

The chief minister, who interacted with affected families at the Pakhrar Panchayat Ghar, directed revenue officers to immediately assess all types of losses. He instructed officials to declare as “completely damaged” any houses filled with silt or debris or those deemed unsafe to live in, so that maximum compensation can be provided.

The chief minister also assured compensation for damaged household goods and perished livestock, and issued special instructions to assess losses suffered by horticulturists and apple growers.

Calling the disaster "massive," the chief minister said rehabilitation would take time, but the government would provide full support to the victims.

While in Bara, the chief minister said the government was considering a one-time settlement policy for resettling families displaced by natural calamities. Since 68 per cent of land in Himachal Pradesh is classified as forest land, permission from the Centre would be sought to rehabilitate affected families on forest land, he added.

To ensure the education of students continues without disruption, the chief minister said that classes for the Forestry and Horticulture College in Thunag would temporarily be held in Sundernagar, Mandi district.

In Thunag, schoolgirls apprised the chief minister of the damage to their school building. Responding to their concern, he announced the opening of a CBSE-affiliated school in the area.

He said major roads have been reopened and restoration of village link roads was being carried out on a war footing.

On Wednesday evening, the chief minister had directed officials to closely coordinate with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur to accelerate relief and rehabilitation work in Mandi.

The directions came after the two leaders jointly reviewed the situation and inspected the flood-ravaged Thunag market area.

The chief minister asked officials to expedite the restoration of roads, drinking water supply and electricity. He said he would soon visit Delhi to seek a special relief package from Union ministers.

He directed departments to prepare detailed project reports for damaged roads, bridges, and water and electricity supply schemes within a week. He specifically mentioned the 56-km Chail Chowk–Janjheli road, which will be proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for strengthening.

Despite the destruction, the chief minister noted that 60 per cent of drinking water schemes had been temporarily restored. He directed the Public Works Department to ensure connectivity through the construction of bailey and suspension bridges, for which the government would provide necessary funds.

The chief minister and Thakur also discussed the urgent need to resettle families who have lost land and shelter in the disaster. Thakur pointed out that with winter approaching, swift action is needed for their rehabilitation.

The chief minister directed the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, to identify safe locations for temporary resettlement and install prefabricated structures to provide immediate shelter. He reiterated the need to assess the losses suffered by horticulturists, a key economic group in the region.

On Wednesday night, the chief minister stayed at the Thunag rest house with affected families and reviewed the facilities being provided to them, the statement added.