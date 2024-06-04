Himachal sees over 80% female and 100% third gender voter turnout

shimla: Women in Himachal Pradesh may not have got a fair deal in getting tickets to contest the state assemblies or Parliament but their participation in electoral process marks a significant retreat democratic process of elections.



The female voters outperformed their male partners in all the areas except the Shimla Parliamentary constituency. Kutlehar Assembly Constituency (AC) in Una district under Hamirpur Parliamentary constituency, saw an impressive female voter turnout of 80.99 per cent, the highest in the state. The best was however , the third-gender voter participation which marked 100 per cent in both Mandi Parliamentary Constituency (PC) and as well as Kutlehar AC, showcasing a positive trend towards inclusive voter engagement.

In Shimla (SC) parliamentary constituency, the voter turnout was recorded at 72.54 per cent for male voters, 69.92 per cent for female voters, and 66.67 per cent for third-gender voters, with an overall poll percentage of 71.26 per cent. In Kangra, male voter turnout was 64.64 per cent, female voter turnout was 71.18 per cent, and third-gender voter turnout was 60 per cent, leading to a total poll percentage of 67.89 per cent. Mandi saw 72.13 per cent male voters, 74.19 per cent female voters, and 100 per cent third-gender voters, culminating in a total poll percentage of 73.15 per cent. Hamirpur recorded 67.95 per cent male voters, 75.16 per cent female voters, and 86.67 per cent third-gender voters, resulting in a total poll percentage of 71.56 per cent.

In the Assembly Constituencies, Dharamshala had 69.90 per cent male voters, 72.52 per cent female voters, and no third-gender voters, with a total poll percentage of 71.20 per cent. Lahaul & Spiti recorded 72.77 per cent male voters, 77.39 per cent female voters, and no third-gender voters, resulting in a total poll percentage of 75.09 per cent.