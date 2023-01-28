Himachal: Rise in day temp; MeT predicts wet spell from today

Shimla: The day temperatures rose substantially and stood five to eight notches above normal in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The local MeT station has forecast another wet spell in the hill state on January 29 and 30 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region from Saturday night.



The day temperatures increased by a few notches across the state. Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan and Dhaulakuan (25.5 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (24.5 degrees Celsius) and Shimla (19.3 degrees Celsius, 8.2 notches above normal).

The local MeT office said widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely in the state on January 29 and 30, and light to moderate snowfall might occur in Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla districts.