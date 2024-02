Himachal reels under intense cold

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under biting cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature has dipped following snowfall and rains in some areas, the MeT office said on Thursday.

Lahaul and Spiti’s Kukumseri was the coldest in the state at minus 14.6 degrees while the minimum temperature stayed 15 to 20 degrees below freezing point in high-altitude tribal areas. According to reports, an avalanche occurred at Dhooni mountain above Jabrang village in Lahaul and Spiti district but there was no casualty.

According to the state emergency operation centre, four national highways among 400 roads are still closed and 289 transformers and 11 water supply schemes remain disrupted. In Lahaul and Spiti, 288 roads are blocked, followed by 83 Chamba and 21 Kullu, it said. The local MeT office has predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rains in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27.