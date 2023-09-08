Himachal ready to welcome tourists :CM

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state is ready to receive tourists as all travel routes have been substantially restored and it is now safe enough to travel to Himachal.



He said the state has passed through difficult times and now it’s an opportunity to rebuild the economy and reconstruction.

Sukhu said during the rains and floods, the government had rescued and evacuated 70,000 tourists who had been stranded at various locations.

Since things are back to normal, the state tourism industry needs everyone’s help to revive as it involves jobs of thousands of people apart from its share in the GDP up to seven per cent.

While interacting with the media at Nadaun, he said that visitors are welcome to Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, etc. besides other parts of the state.

The hotel industry is pinning hopes on tourist arrivals from Delhi during the G20 summit as they have started getting inquiries

about bookings.