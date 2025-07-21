Himachal ranks 5th in NAS survey

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in the education sector, securing the 5th rank in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2025—a significant leap from its 21st position in 2021.

Enforcing its reputation as a leader in education, Himachal Pradesh has also topped the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2025 for reading skills, with its children ranked as the best readers in the country. The state consistently ranks among India’s top-performing regions on nearly every key indicator of school education.

Till now, Himachal Pradesh government schools struggled with a shortage of teachers, poor enrolments, and declining standards of teaching levels. It is a success story thanks to reforms introduced during the past two years

“From improving basic facilities in schools to introducing modern subjects and digital learning tools, the government is working on every front to ensure that children receive education that prepares them for a bright future,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

As the next move, he says, the government is working on starting contemporary subjects such as artificial intelligence and data science in schools, which is helpful in preparing students for future challenges.

All government-run schools have initiated English-medium teaching from Class 1 to enhance children’s language skills from a young age.

In every Assembly Constituency, the government has initiated the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools. The government is equipping these schools with modern technologies, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities to ensure the holistic development of students.

The construction of such schools has already started in Kangra and Hamirpur districts. In addition, numerous government schools have undergone upgrades. A total of 500 primary, 100 high, and 200 senior secondary schools, along with 48 degree colleges and two Sanskrit colleges, have been declared as Schools of Excellence. These institutions are being provided with sufficient teachers, excellent infrastructure, laboratories, and other necessary resources.

To improve teaching standards, the government has signed an agreement with Singapore’s famous Principals Academy to provide world-class training to teachers. Under this programme, 334 teachers and 50 meritorious students visited Singapore during the 2024-25 academic session for an exposure visit.

Additionally, the government sent 342 teachers and students on educational visits to various states in India. To motivate students to perform well, the government has distributed free tablets to over 10,500 high-achieving students of Classes 10 and 12.

In Himachal, technical institutions have started offering vocational courses in areas like artificial intelligence, drone operation, machine learning, and data science to make students job-ready.

At the same time, the use of digital technology in schools has increased rapidly. Smart classrooms and e-learning platforms have been introduced widely, and teachers’ daily attendance is now monitored digitally through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra to ensure accountability.