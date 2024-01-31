Himachal proposes Rs 9989.49 cr plan for 2024-25, CM Sukhu seeks MLAs suggestions on economy, job creations

SHIMLA: Proposing a plan size of Rs 9989.49 crore for the year 2024-25, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rolled-out his ambitious plan for making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state, with mobilising additional resources, job creations and focus on rural economy, farm and allied sectors.



Presiding over the second day meeting of the MLAs priorities for 2024-25 Budget , the Chief Minister invited suggestions from the MLAs on important issues like development policy of the state, mobilisation of financial resources, economy, better administration, self-employment and employment generation, among others.

“To solve the problem of uneven regional development in urban areas under Municipal Corporations and to develop infrastructure and funding in these areas, the government will seek priorities from the concerned MLAs for funding under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF)”, he declared and added that activities for creating infrastructure in the rural areas are eligible under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of the NABARD.

The chief minister said that every MLA can propose five priorities. One scheme each of roads and bridges, minor irrigation schemes, rural drinking water,sewage schemes, three/two priorities in any one sector can be proposed. He said that one priority related to maintenance and one for plying electric buses along with establishing the charging stations could also be included.

Sukhu said that discussion during these meetings would pave the way to further accelerate the development process as the government was committed for equitable development of all the areas and every section of the society.

He said that numerous steps have been taken to make Himachal a Green Energy state in the next two years and the government has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding of Rs 2,000 crore with the World Bank. As per the MoU, works would be carried out under the Hydroelectric and Renewable Energy Development Programme for the next five years.

The state government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 thereby increasing the income sources and making the state self-reliant. The HRTC buses were being replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and e-charging stations were being set up. The state government was working sincerely for the welfare of all sections of the society including women, youth, farmers and employees, said Sukhu and added that the present government was ensuring that its policies and programs benefit the last person in the queue.