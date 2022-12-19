Himachal Pradesh to convert its entire transport dept fleet into 100% electrical

Shimla: In a long-term eco-friendly move, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to convert its entire fleet of transport departments into electrical vehicles by January 15, 2023.



Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, said the Congress government has decided to implement new electric vehicle policy and take few innovative steps so as to reduce vehicular emission and introduce cost-effect measures.

Earlier in the day, he also took a test drive of electric vehicles to know about technical aspects of the new vehicle .

Agnihotri said positive efforts would be made in the direction of radical change in the transport sector in the state. Discussions were being held at various levels to implement the new electric vehicle policy. "Initially, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted in the HP Secretariat and thereafter the use of electric vehicles will be increased in public transport services as well", he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that a fleet of electric vehicles would also be inducted in the transport department very soon and for this necessary instructions have been issued to the transport director.

He said that information about various technical aspects including test drives of electric vehicles was being obtained by contacting various companies. He said that during the previous government also, an electric vehicle was provided for the Chief Minister. However, it was later handed over to the general sdministration.

Agnihotri said that after discussion with the Chief Minister, the matter about the reform in electric vehicle policy would be placed in the state Cabinet. Apart from this, talks would also be held with the Central government.

"Environmental protection in the hill state and promoting the operation of electric vehicles in this tourism state is the priority of the state government and a decision will be taken soon about the purchase of electric vehicles," he added.

The government would take appropriate steps for providing facilities for charging of electric vehicles for which charging stations would be set up as per proper parameters.