Himachal Pradesh set to amend land ceiling act

Shimla: In a move clearly aimed to benefit spiritual organisation-- Radha Soami Satsang organisation, Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the HP Land Ceiling Act to enable the body to transfer its land to a sister organisation for running a health care facility.

The trust sometime back had announced that its Radha Soami Satsang Beas Charitable Hospital Bhota in Hamirpur-- CM’s home district, will face closure if the government fails to act on its plea to enable its move to transfer land.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting at his official residence -- Oak Over, to give the final touches to the move to prepare a draft amendment bill immediately.

The Chief Minister, later, said the state government was making every possible effort to provide relief to Radha Soami Satsang Beas and ensure that the hospital remains operational.

The government intends to keep the hospital functional so that nearby residents continue to receive quality healthcare services, he told the meeting.

He said that the state government would introduce an amendment bill to the Land Ceiling Act on the very first day of the Winter Session of the Vidhansabha, scheduled to begin on December 18 in Dharamshala.

Chief Minister Sukhu directed to prepare a draft of the amendment bill immediately and put it up in the upcoming cabinet meeting.