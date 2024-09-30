Himachal Pradesh Police hosts half marathon to raise awareness on drug abuse

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police organised the 11th annual half marathon on Sunday. The event aimed to foster greater awareness about the negative impacts of drug addiction while encouraging young people to engage in physical fitness activities.



The event serves as a community effort to combat these pressing issues and promote a healthier lifestyle.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the half marathon at Shimla’s historic Ridge where more than 3,500 participants, including school and college students, besides marathon enthusiasts participated.

In his speech, the governor lauded the efforts of the police and urged citizens to contribute to the fight against drug addiction. Only awareness about the ill effects of the drugs and need for people’s participation to combat drugs can help to save the youths

“I congratulate the Himachal Pradesh Police for organising this marathon, and I call on every citizen to support this cause. Let’s all work together, from cities to villages, to rid Himachal of drugs and preserve the sanctity of this Devbhoomi,” said Shukla.

The governor also spoke about the ongoing protests regarding the dispute surrounding the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque, saying that people have the right to express their views but it should be done within the ambit of the law.

Thousands of participants, from young children to senior citizens, joined the event with a shared mission to curb the increasing use of narcotics in the region.

Seema Devi, a participant in the marathon, expressed her appreciation for the long-standing efforts of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

Sanjeev Kumar, a local teacher, emphasised the increasing vulnerability of students to drug abuse, “Over the past few years, I’ve seen more and more students falling prey to drugs. This must stop if India is to truly progress. Events like this marathon not only promote physical and mental well-being but also keep people away from negative influences like drugs.”

Shivram, 70, another participant, noted the symbolic importance of his participation.

Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, highlighted the significance of the event, which saw over 3,000 participants.

He reiterated the district’s commitment to combating drug abuse on a mission-driven scale.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, emphasized the collaborative nature of the anti-drug campaign, stating that the battle against addiction must be fought at every level of society.

He revealed that over the past year, the district police had recommended the cancellation of more than 1,500 driving licenses for those found guilty of driving under the influence, a significant factor contributing to road accidents.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state would be launching ‘Nasha Mukt Himachal

Abhiyan,’ a comprehensive state-wide campaign aimed at combating this menace.