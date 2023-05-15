Himachal Pradesh plans to attract Rs 20,000 cr worth of investments

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government is trying to bring an investment of about Rs. 20,000 crore in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction and housing with the potential of providing direct employment to about 40,000 persons and indirect employment to about 50,000 persons.



Rolling out new plans, ahead of six months completion of the government Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he was making an effort to develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite investment destination of the country.

Several new policies have been adopted by the state government such as providing various incentives like cheaper power, easier credit facilities through the State Finance Corporation, and the nationalised banks for establishing new industries, he said.

The land will also be made available on a low-rate lease basis and new industries are exempted from sales or purchase tax. Few other concessions are being provided on charges for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state besides the provision of other marginal benefits.

Financial assistance will be given for machinery and equipment in Dental Clinics, purchase of e-taxi, installation of solar power projects up to 1 MW and fisheries projects along with other enterprises under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana. A subsidy of 50 percent will be provided uniformly to all eligible sections on the purchase of e-taxi.

He said that 99 percent of enterprises established in the State come under the Micro, Small and Medium categories. The Industries Department will conduct a detailed survey of these enterprises for identifying their problems and apt redressal. Unity Mall will be established in the state for promoting the One District One Product concept.

Sukhu said that the government was now actively considering abolishing the compulsion of the Essentiality Certificate required from the industrialists to increase industrial investment in Himachal. Provision in this respect will be made in the New Industrial Policy.

In addition, the Bureau of Investment Promotion is being set up in the Industries department, which will replace the existing single window system. This Bureau will facilitate the potential investors to get all clearances under a single roof. It will provide a Plug-and Play interface to the investors. This will help in providing employment opportunities to local youth and also in developing the State as an Ideal Investment Friendly State.

Also, the government will look into the issue of delay in obtaining permissions under Section-118 of the H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. Better infrastructure will be created in major industrial areas of the State to facilitate the industrialists. Power supply in all the industrial areas will be strengthened and upgraded to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industries, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will also work towards improving social and educational infrastructure in the industrial areas of the State so that the employees of the industries get a proper place to live.