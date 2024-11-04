Himachal Pradesh plans financial support scheme for widows, divorced women

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to introduce the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,’ a new initiative designed to offer financial support to widows, destitute women, divorced women, and parents with disabilities, enhancing the education and welfare of their children.

The scheme is aimed to support two specific age groups.

For children under the age of 18, eligible women and disabled parents will get a monthly grant of Rs. 1,000 to cover their educational, health, and nutritional expenses.

Additionally, children who secure admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses will receive financial aid from the government to bear tuition and hostel expenses.

Unfolding the plan, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that women who are widowed, deserted, or abandoned often face arduous challenges in supporting their children, largely due to a lack of educational and financial resources.

“These women are particularly vulnerable, lacking the moral and financial support they need to sustain themselves and ensure their children’s education,” he said.

The scheme aims to prevent crimes such as child abuse, trafficking, teenage marriages, and drug abuse by strengthening child protection at the family level.

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana’ will also address the needs of children with disabled parents, recognising the strong link between disability, unemployment, and poverty. Applications can be submitted to the local Child Development Project Officer.

The Chief Minister said “It is important to foster a supportive environment for vulnerable families, ensuring that children receive the education and care they need to lead dignified lives.

” From day one, the current state government has prioritised giving a voice to the underprivileged sections and has launched numerous initiatives to support them.

“There are some sections of society who are unable to come to us with their grievances and hardships, but as a sensitive government, we are committed to the well-being of every individual,” stated the Chief Minister.

On his tour to Kinnaur, the Chief Minister on Sunday visited the Balika Ashram in Kalpa. He said that the state government was committed to supporting orphan children and continuously working for their welfare and upliftment.

During his visit, the Chief Minister said that all orphans in the state were recognised as “Children of the State.” He emphasised that these children were now the responsibility of the government and their education and other essential expenses would be fully borne by the government.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to enact laws specifically aimed at securing the well-being and rights of orphaned children.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over the closing ceremony of the four-day State Level Kinnaur Mahotsav in district Kinnaur last evening.