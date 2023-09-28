Himachal Pradesh looks up to foreign investments, opens Manali to tourists

Shimla:Limping back to normalcy after a phase of natural calamities, Himachal Pradesh has started reviving its investment drive and also opening-up tourism destinations.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday invited the Himachali Diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in various green sectors including Tourism, Green Hydrogen, Food Processing, Information and Technology, and Solar power.

During a virtual interaction with the Himachalis residing in the UAE from Shimla, the Chief Minister emphasised the crucial role that the Himachali Diaspora plays in the state’s progress and assured them of government support for their investment in these sectors.

Terming the Himachali community in the UAE as “ambassadors of the State’s rich culture”, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that Himachal Pradesh is their home and they can always reach out for help if they encounter any difficulty.

He added, ‘Development of tourism sector is among the priority of the government, with Kangra district set to be developed as ‘Tourism Capital of the State’. For this purpose, infrastructure upgrades are already underway, including expansion of Kangra Airport, establishment of heliports in every district and improving road connectivity.’

Sukhu said that the State Government is committed to make Himachal self-reliant in the next four years and one of the country’s most prosperous states in the next 10 years.

He also added that the education and healthcare sectors are also undergoing transformation, with the introduction of robotic surgery in medical colleges and the opening of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in each of the

68 assembly segments in a phased manner.