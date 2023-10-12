Himachal Pradesh launches community based ‘Van mitra’ scheme to protect forests

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, in its meeting held here on Wednesday, approved ‘Van Mitra’ Scheme under which one ‘Van Mitra’ each, in 2061 forest beats would be engaged to strengthen the participation of local communities in protection, conservation and development of forest areas by roping in grass root level institutions. The cabinet also approved filling up of 100 vacant posts of Forest Guards in the Forest Department on contractual basis. Even after facing building collapses and land subsistence in Shimla due massive constructions , the cabinet took a retrogade step allowing constructions in the banned areas of Shimla. An official release said that it also decided to amend the Shimla Development Plan and construction would be permitted on green belt area lying above the road from Navbhar to Ram Chandra Chowk to Machhiwali Kothi to Christ Church to Lakkar Bazar to IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk to Navbhar, residential construction in Green belt area as per Shimla Develop Plan will be permitted only on those plots in which there are no trees. Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presided over. The cabinet decided to enhance the honorarium of Jal Rakshaks, Multi-Purpose Workers, para fitters and para pump operators of Jal Shakti Vibhag by Rs. 500 per month raising it to Rs. 5,000, Rs. 4,400, Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 6,000 respectively. The Cabinet approved in principle to establish a passenger ropeway system from Chintpurni Baba Mai Dass Bhawan Parking to Chintpurni Temple in PPP mode in district Una with a cost of Rs. 76.50 crore in order to facilitate the pilgrims. It also gave its approval to hire 15 e-taxis in the Transport Department. The cabinet decided to promote Amateur and Community Radios for ‘Alternate Communication during emergencies in all districts of the State. This would provide effective information exchange between information sources, emergency managers and those impacted by disaster or emergent situations