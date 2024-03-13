Himachal Pradesh govt constitutes team to investigate reasons for diarrhoea outbreak

The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a team of health experts to investigate the reasons behind diarrhoea outbreak in Tauni Devi area of Hamirpur district, officials on Wednesday said.

With 64 new cases of diarrhoea and dysentery reported in 13 panchayats of Tauni Devi, the total number of cases so far has risen to 354 on Wednesday, Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri said. As many as 278 of the total 354 patients have recovered, 71 are taking treatment at home while five are under treatment at Tauni Devi Hospital.

26 teams of the health department have visited 27 affected-villages and distributed medicines. The number is on the rise and a report on the new cases would be known by the evening, health officials said. He said that no reports of an outbreak of this disease from any other part of the district have been received so far.

The five-member rapid response team (RRT) comprises Health Department Deputy Director Dr Yashwant Ranta and Dr Kiran Mokta and Dr Anurag from the department of microbiology and medicine from the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) Shimla, a local doctor and Lab Technician Parikshit from the microbiology department of Hamirpur Medical College.

The team members interacted with the patients at Tauni Devi Civil Hospital and also collected water samples from the affected areas.

The district health department team has also sent stool samples of the patients from affected areas to the Medical College, Tanda, for testing and the report of these samples will clarify what is the cause of the disease. Most of the patients are from Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar villages, the officials said.

“Three days ago I suddenly felt pain in my abdomen followed by vomiting after which I started taking medicines at home, but when I got to know that diarrhoea has spread on a large scale, I went to the hospital on Monday,” a male patient said. A spokesman of the Jal Shakti department said that so far no adverse report of their water had come. Despite this,