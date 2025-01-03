Himachal Pradesh government to allocate 22 new hydro projects

Shimla: With a vision to propel the state’s energy capacity into the future, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced an ambitious plan to allocate 22 new hydropower projects.

These projects aim to contribute an additional 10,000 MW of power by 2030, aligning with the state’s commitment to fostering renewable energy solutions.

Investors, including key central public sector undertakings (PSUs), are invited to take part in this transformative initiative, which promises to significantly boost the region’s energy infrastructure and create a sustainable path toward achieving India’s long-term power goals

The projects will have a combined capacity of 828 MW.

Giving this information here Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the projects being rolled-out are in the capacity of 6.5 MW to 400 MWs in five districts including Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts.

He said that the largest allocation comprising nine projects with a total capacity of 595 MW was planned for the Chenab river basin.

Additionally, eight projects totaling 169 MW were earmarked for the Sutlej river basin, four projects (55 MW) for the Ravi basin and one project (9 MW) for the Beas basin.

He said that for the first time the state government would allot these projects to other states, union territories and central and state undertakings. The projects would be assigned on a 40-year lease with an upfront premium of Rs. 10 lakh per megawatt.

Sukhu said that a letter had already been issued by the Energy Directorate to secretaries of states and central undertakings in this regard. Apart from this advertisements were also being released to ensure wide promotion and publicity.

Sukhu further said that these projects would secure power supply, increase revenue through free electricity and boost employment for local residents. It would also foster development in the surrounding areas and pave the way for Himachal Pradesh to become one of the most prosperous states in India.