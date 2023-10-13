Himachal Pradesh government makes construction norms more stringent

SHIMLA: Contrary to media reports relating to relaxation of the construction ban in the 17 green belts of Shimla, a ecological fragile green lung of the town, Himachal Pradesh government said on Thursday evening that the provisions have been made more stringent.



There is no question of any relaxation in the construction norms especially when the town has seen the worst phase of landslides and devastation.

A Spokesperson of the state government said here on Thursday that the government has decided to make construction regulations in green belt areas of Shimla district more stringent.

He said that in April, 2022 during the previous BJP Government, approval was given to the Shimla Development Plan. A draft notification was issued having the provision to construct one and half storeyed building along with parking.

A few months ago, the Apex Court was allowed to notify the Shimla Development Plan and it was notified in June, 2023 but still this notification has not been implemented.

The Spokesperson said that in view of the devastation caused by the torrential rains and landslides, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed to make the

construction regulations more stringent. Keeping this in view, the Cabinet meeting held on October 11 decided to make the construction regulations more stern.

He said that a decision was taken in the Cabinet to prohibit the construction activities in

all the plots which have even a single green or dry tree in Jakhu hills region.