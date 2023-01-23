Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asserts state’s water rights in Bhakra & Pong Dam

Shimla: Even as Himachal Pradesh continue to struggle for years to get arrears its 7.19 per cent share of the Bhakra project manned by the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB), state’s Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has asserted the “right to utilise” water from the dam.



In a letter written to Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh, deputy chief minister has reminded the centre about a decision taken in the 124th meeting of the BBMB held on January 19 and 20,1987 recognising the state as a partner state in the BBMB assets.

Also, in 2011, the Supreme Court in its landmark decision had ruled in favour of the state asking the BBMB and other partner states—Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan to grant 7.1 per cent share of the power, besides paying arrears since 1967.

“The decisions of 1987 and 2011 are still to be implemented” he pointed out.

To break down the matter to the state’s right on the water, Agnihotri—who also holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti, reminded that no allocation of the water has been made to the state out of Sutlej water and surplus Ravi-Beas water as Bhakra-Nangal agreement 1959 and inter-state agreement dated 31-12-1981.

The deputy chief minister asserted that though the water generated as runoff from snow-rain and glacier melt within the catchment area of Himachal Pradesh get no allocation of the water has been made to the state—a fact recognised by the agreement of 1959 and 1981 respectively.

He wondered why the state has to seek a NOC from the BBMB and other central agencies to utilise the state’s share of water for irrigation and drinking water needs of the people.

“Whereas even to supply drinking water to rural areas of the state adjoining these projects, the state is required to take NOC of BBMB and other central agencies” he pointed out.

He asked the union minister to recognize and consider waiving off the NOC condition for drawing off of the water upto the share recognised by the Supreme court for rural water supply and Irrigation Schemes proposed by the state government.

Such a process, he said, leads to cost and time overrun for upcoming projects. This is also not the first time the state has raised this matter to the centre as earlier the same was also taken up in 2020 but no action, so far, has been taken.

Besides the Bhakra dam project, based on the Sulej river, Himachal Pradesh has also suffered pains and despair due to the setting-up of the Pong Dam –another mega project for irrigation on the Beas river.

“Both the projects have caused huge sufferings and led to the displacement of a huge population in the hill state but the entire benefits and prosperity due to these projects has helped other states including Punjab and Haryana”, says Agnihotri as he spoke to Millennium Post.

Gobind Sagar lake in Bilaspur district created by damming of Sutlej water and Pong Dam lake in Kangra left hundreds of families to lose their lands and houses.

Both Bhakra and Pong Dam oustees have still not got land allotted or compensation.

Meanwhile, Agnihotri on Monday sought the release of Rs 350 crore for the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project in Kangra district.

Agnihotri met Central Water Commission Chairman Kushvinder Vohra here and held discussions about strengthening the irrigation sector in the state besides urging for liberal assistance for it.

He said the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project in Kangra’s Nurpur was started at an initial cost of Rs 204 crore in 2011, which has now escalated to Rs 646 crore. The state has spent Rs 283 crore from its own resources for executing the project, the statement quoting the deputy CM said.