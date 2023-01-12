Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu retains Home, Finance while Rohit Thakur gets Education

After prolonged delay and hassles, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday allocated portfolios to all Cabinet ministers.

Retaining Home, Finance and general administration, the chief minister allocated Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education to Rohit Thakur, a four-time MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Seniormost minister Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil will be the state’s minister for Health and Family Welfare while he will also look after Social Justice and Empowerment, Labour and Employment.

Harshvardhan Chauhan, a six-time MLA from Shailai has been given the portfolio of Industries and Parliamentary Affairs. Chauhan has also

been given the Ayush department.

Youngest minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, gets the key portfolio of the Public Works Department besides Youth Services and Sports.

The only minister inducted from Kangra, the biggest district, has been given the charge of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry while Anirudh Singh, elected third time from Kasumpti (Shimla) will be minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Jagat Singh Negi will be the state’s Revenue minister. He also gets the charge of Tribal Affairs and Horticulture. Negi former deputy Speaker and hails from Kinnaur.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was allocated the department of Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture.

As the chief minister has also retained unallocated departments like Excise and Taxation, Forests and Tourism, there are chances of two ministers being inducted shortly in the Cabinet.