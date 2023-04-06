Himachal Pradesh CM sets up committee to study the scope of legalising cannabis

Shimla: Even as the state is facing a high menace of drug trafficking and smuggling of narcotics, the congress government on Thursday set up a committee of MLAs, both from the Congress and BJP to study the scope of legalising cannabis grown illegally in several parts of the state, especially Kullu and Mandi districts.



On the last day of the budget session in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a discussion was brought up regarding the legalisation of cannabis cultivation under Rule 63.

BJP member from Drang, Purna Chand brought up its discussion in the House while several MLAs backed the move for legalising cannabis for industrial and medicinal use.

The MLAs cited examples of some states including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh where cannabis cultivation is legal. The members raised a demand to legalize cannabis citing its medicinal properties.

Responding to the discussion, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that it can be considered to legalise leaves and seeds in cannabis cultivation. He said that cannabis has many medicinal benefits.

Cultivation of cannabis can help in strengthening the economic condition of the state.

But this should not lead to the promotion of intoxication.

A committee of five members was formed regarding this. It was announced in the House to constitute a five-member committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister Jagat Negi. Sunder Thakur, Hans Raj, Janak Raj and Purna Chand will be the members of the committee.

The opinion in the cross-section of the state is highly divided over legalising cannabis which is a source of ‘charas’ in Himachal Pradesh cultivated illegally in the far-flung areas of Parvati Valley, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and also Sirmaur districts.

Sunder Thakur, MLA from Kullu who is also Chief Parliamentary secretary is the most vocal face to ask for legalising cannabis which can generate revenue for the state.

He recalls that the state High Court, sometimes, had also asked the government to examine probabilities of legalising “Bhang” (Cannabis).

The previous BJP government had also taken steps to examine the legal implications of legalising cannabis but later dropped the move.