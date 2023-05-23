Himachal Pradesh CM rolls out plans on making Kangra as tourism capital

Shimla: Reaching Dharamshala on his first week-long summer sojourn, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government has declared Kangra as the tourism capital of the state and plans are afoot to promote water tourism, adventure tourism, religious and health tourism.

The government aims to spend about Rs 3,000 crore to develop the infrastructure.

“The air connectivity is very essential to develop the Kangra district as the tourism capital and to achieve the same, the expansion of Kangra airport and construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur were underway,” he said and asked the officials to identify and develop the trekking trails to promote adventure tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the runway length of Kangra airport was planned to be extended to 1,900 meters in the first phase and in the second phase the runway length is planned to be extended to a total length of 3,010 metres facilitating the operation of A-320 type of aircraft.

He said that the sites for the development of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur have also been identified to be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 6.66 crore and Rs 9 crore for Rakkar and Palampur heliports respectively. Furthermore, he directed the identification of land for a heliport in Jawalaji which will facilitate the promotion of religious tourism.

Emphasising the importance of meeting project timelines and expediting clearances, the Chief Minister gave necessary directions for getting timely forest clearances and taking up the issues of urgency before the concerned authorities under FCA (Forest Conservation Act).

Besides, the Matour-Shimla and Pathankot-Mandi routes will be expanded to four lanes with a medium width of 5 meters to enhance their aesthetic appeal, he said.

Sukhu said that an International Convention Centre is proposed to be constructed at Dharamshala with an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore to promote conference tourism in district Kangra.

A golf Course is also proposed to be developed in the heritage village, Garli in around 318 kanals of land.

The Chief Minister said that for the Ice and Roller-Skating Rinks, two-hectare land has been identified at Sakoh. To make the project viable, an additional 12 kanals of land has been identified, and the Detailed Project Report is being prepared by the Asian Development Bank.