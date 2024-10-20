Himachal Pradesh CM announces 5% hike in offerings to deities at Kullu

Shimla: Acknowledging the role of deities in social fabrics and spiritual life of the people in Kullu, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday announced a 5 per cent increase in offerings to deities, 20 per cent in honorarium of Bajantris and 20 per cent in distance allowance. This was at the closing ceremony of the weeklong International Kullu Dussehra—a famed annual event that attracts lakhs of visitors and tourists. The Chief Minister presided over the closing ceremony. Starting his speech in Kulluvi dialect, the Chief Minister said “Vida Dashmi Ri Tusa Sabhi be Badhai.” Sukhu said he wanted to be part of Kullu Dussehra festival last year too, but could not make it due to ill health. This fair was becoming of international level in true sense and every year it would be made better. The slogan of systematic change of the state government was also visible in Kullu Dussehra, he added. He recalled how Kullu suffered the most damage during the disaster last year, but he himself and all his Cabinet colleagues stood there day and night to provide relief to the people.

The people of Kullu set up langars (community kitchens) at various places and people of the country and abroad would never forget this spirit of service. He said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi risked their lives and brought more than 300 tourists trapped in Chandratal to their homes safely. Sukhu said the BJP was spreading false propaganda about the economy of Himachal Pradesh whereas the government was making every effort to make it a self-reliant state. He said that by auctioning liquor contracts, the present government earned revenue equal to the previous government’s four years in one year. In view of Diwali, the state government was going to give salary and pension to all employees and pensioners on October 28 itself. The state government was also making efforts to strengthen the rural economy for which many schemes were going to be launched in the near future. He appealed to all sections for their cooperation to make Himachal Pradesh stand on its own feet. He also rewarded the winners of various competitions. Sukhu also offered prayers in the camp of Lord Raghunath and wished for happiness and prosperity in the state. He also flagged-off the Kullu Carnival in which more than 600 women and artists participated including six international teams, various schools and women from more than thirty self-help groups besides tableaux from various departments.

The Chief Minister inspected the site of the base station of Bijli Mahadev ropeway being constructed at a cost of Rs 273 crore in Pirdi. He informed that the state government had received the FCA clearance for the construction of this ropeway. The Chief Minister inspected the site of the proposed Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and Judicial Complex in Pirdi. He inspected the way-side amenities being prepared through the Tourism Department at Hathithan and gave necessary instructions to the officials. In the festival cultural groups from several countries also participated in the fair and brought it fame in the country and abroad. The state government was making efforts to send state cultural teams abroad so that foreigners could know the rich culture of Himachal Pradesh. Dev traditions had been given the highest place in Himachal Pradesh and Kullu Dussehra witnessed the presence of record deities during this year, he said.