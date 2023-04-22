Himachal Pradesh BJP president resigns

shimla: In a surprise development, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap — a sitting MP from Shimla has resigned the party post.



The resignation of the BJP leader comes at a time when Shimla Municipal Corporation elections were underway and the party campaign was in full swing. The reports said Kashyap had met BJP national President J P Nadda a few days back and submitted the papers.

Before this, he had also met former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and conveyed his decision to quit the post on ‘personal reasons.’ Before his election to the Lok Sabha in 2019, Kashyap had been a member of the state assembly twice. Though there is no formal word on his resignation, party seniors claim that Kashyap’s term was to end in May 2023 and there could have been his successor taking the charge very soon.

Meanwhile, Kashyap is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi because of his sugar level falling drastically. The process for appointment of new state BJP president is expected to start soon as BJP national vice-president Sudan Singh is already in Shimla.