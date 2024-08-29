Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes Bill raising marriage age for women to 21 years

shimla: In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has passed the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Himachal Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2024, effectively increasing the legal marriageable age for women from 18 to 21 years.



The Bill amends the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and was introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col (rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday. It received approval through a voice vote as BJP did not oppose the decision.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet had previously endorsed the proposal in January 2024 to amend existing laws to raise the marriageable age for girls.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been a strong proponent of this change, arguing that it will allow young women to attain higher education, gain maturity and establish their careers before making decisions about marriage.

The Bill’s objectives emphasise that early marriage can impede both career development and physical growth. It underscores the need to align marriage laws with contemporary standards of gender equality and educational attainment.

The amendment extends to all residents of Himachal, regardless of other marriage laws such as the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, the Special Marriage Act, 1954, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, or any other applicable customs or practices.

The CM also highlighted that Himachal is the first state in India to implement such a legislative change, reflecting the Congress’ commitment to advancing women’s rights.