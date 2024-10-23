Himachal Pradesh amends van mitras criterion, boosts eco-tourism policy

(pointers) Key decisions: It also decided to create and fill up 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur



Shimla: Beginning a new recruitment drive after facing criticism for abolishing 51 posts of engineers in HPSEB, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to engage 2,061 Van Mitras in the Forest Department, eliminating the 10-mark personal interview criterion.

The Cabinet, which met this morning, was presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

It also decided to create and fill up 150 nursing personnel posts at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to create and fill up six associate professor posts and 10 Assistant professor posts across the departments of general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia and radiology at the medical college.

During the meeting, the Cabinet sanctioned the opening of a new sub-divisional police officer’s office at Nadaun in Hamirpur along with the creation and filling of five posts across various categories.

A new fire post at Indora in Kangra district will be set up for which the Cabinet sanctioned 13 posts in various categories. It also approved the establishment of a new police post at Shinkula under the Keylong Police Station in Lahaul-Spiti district along with the creation and filling of six posts in various categories.

The Cabinet decided to transfer the administrative control of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the Additional Director General (Home Guards and Civil Defence) to enhance its effectiveness during disasters and emergencies. It also approved the deputation of Home Guards to the SDRF for a maximum period of two years to ensure its smooth operation.

In order to promote the use of electric vehicles, the Cabinet approved involving private players to expand the EV charging station network along the state’s six green corridors.