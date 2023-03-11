Himachal Pradesh: After High Court seeks report, DGP sets up SIT in Manikaran violence

shimla: Almost a week after violent clashes and ruckus created by some tourists from Punjab at Manikaran, a holy place of Sikhs, the Himachal Pradesh police have finally acted to get the incidents probed.



A case FIR No. 62/2023 dated March 6, under sections 147, 148, 149, 427 IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has already been registered at the Kullu police station.

Two days after High Court taking a suo moto cognizance of the violent clashes between the locals and pilgrims from Punjab, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu onFriday decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG Central range.

Kundu said the SIT headed by Madhu Sudan (DIG-Central Range), Mandi will have Sakshi Verma, SP Kullu and Bhagat Singh Thakur, Commandant 3rd IRBn Pandoh as its members for investigation of this case. The SIT has been directed to take up the investigation of this case immediately and carry out professional and impartial investigation to ensure transparency. The orders so issued are attached. Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura has also written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a clash in Manikaran town in which some properties of tourists including bikes and vehicles were allegedly “damaged.”

Four people were injured in the clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local residents during a fair in Manikaran, known for its gurdwara and a nearby temple, on the night of March 5, according to police.