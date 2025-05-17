Himachal posts child sex ratio of 964

Shimla: Putting up a “remarkable” improvement in its child sex ratio, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh was taking bold strides toward gender empowerment and early childhood development under the present state government.

The child sex ratio in the state has been recorded at 964, a notable rise from 947.

“This positive change has laid the foundation for a new series of transformative initiatives started by the state government,” he said on Friday here. He said this is the result of the sustained efforts of the state government in this direction.

One of the most promising initiatives was the “Indira Gandhi Sukh Suraksha Yojna” aimed to support girls born in Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The scheme aims to deposit Rs 25,000 for every girl child born in a BPL family with an insurance company at time of the birth ensuring their financial security. It also includes life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh each for both the parents. The insured amount would mature when the girl turns 18, or at her choice, she can keep it till she attains the age of 27.

Further to support the working women, the government has decided to construct 13 new working women’s hostels across various districts including Solan, Neeri, Daruhi, Palampur, Luthan, Baddi, Gagret, Nagrota Bagwan, Chanour Industrial Area and Medical Devices Park in Solan. To be built at a cost of Rs. 132 crore these hostels will help address the growing need for safe and affordable accommodation for women in the workforce.

Earlier. Himachal was among the 10 states in the country to have a dismal sex ratio with Una, Kangra, Solan and Hamirpur among the worst-affected.