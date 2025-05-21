Himachal plans to launch border tourism

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government plans to launch a new border tourism project from Shipki-La in Kinnaur on June 10, apart from flagging off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally on the occasion.

The Shipki La Pass is located in the Himalayan Range in the state of Himachal Pradesh (Kinnaur). It is a Second Border post-trade with Tibet (China) after Nathu La. Sutlej River enters India (from Tibet) near this pass.

The pass is on the border between the Kinnaur district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, and the Ngari Prefecture in Tibet, China. The pass is one of India’s border trading points with Tibet along with NathuLa in Sikkim, and Lipulekh in Uttarakhand.

The river Sutlej, which is called Langqên Zangbo in Tibet, enters India (from Tibet) near this pass. A spur road on the Indian side rises to an altitude of 4,720 metres (15,490 ft) four km southwest of Shipki La. The pass is close to the town of Khab.

Currently, the road at the pass is used only for small-scale local trade across the border.

The state government had asked the Ministry of Defence to allow tourism activities in the border areas of the State in Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda and the ministry has given a go ahead in this regard. Now, the tourists visiting these border areas have to show Aadhar cards to the authorities and can explore the beauty of these areas.

“These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas thereby benefiting the local people and strengthening their economy. Earlier, a meeting in this regard was held with the senior officers of the Army on April 19 this year,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will be visiting Kinnaur on June 10.

The CM also presided over a high-level meeting with the Army and BRO officials here on Tuesday.

He also reviewed various border development projects with the officers and directed them to expedite these projects to reap the maximum benefits to the people residing in bordering areas and military forces. He directed the PWD and BRO officers to coordinate for early execution of the ongoing projects.