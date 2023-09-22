Himachal: Ninth International Film Festival of Shimla to start on Sept 22

SHIMLA: The much-anticipated ninth edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) is set to start from September 22 to 24 in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate the three-day film festival.



Twenty countries and twenty-two states are participating this year in the prestigious film festival that promises to celebrate the art of storytelling through the lens of diverse cultures and perspectives.

Filmmakers from the United States of America, Belgium, Iran, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Turkey, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Italy, Poland, Argentina, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, France and Dubai are participating in the International category.

While twenty-one states are participating from India viz., Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Assam, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

“We are thrilled to announce the 9th edition of our International Film Festival, an event that brings together filmmakers, artists, and cinephiles to celebrate the universal language of cinema,” said Pushp Raj Thakur, Festival Director.

“This year we have received a record number of entries from around the world. Our esteemed jury who are established filmmakers has officially selected 107 films.”