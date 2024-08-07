Himachal: Moderate flash flood risk in seven districts

Shimla: The meteorological centre here on Tuesday cautioned of moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh’s seven out of 12 districts — Kangra, Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi — in the next 24 hours.



The weather office issued an ‘orange’ alert of very heavy rain in parts of 10 districts of Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una

for the next 24 hours till Wednesday evening.

It also issued an ‘orange’ warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on August 7 and 10.

Monsoon activity is likely to intensify from Tuesday evening and continue for the next five to six days, bringing fairly widespread rain across the state, the MeT said. As intermittent rain continued to lash several parts of the state, 53 roads were closed, while 63 water supply schemes were affected, the state emergency operation centre said on Tuesday evening. Sixteen people died in flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on July 31 and 40 are still missing.

Eighteen roads were closed in Kullu, 16 in Mandi, nine in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kangra and two each in Sirmaur and Kinnaur on Tuesday evening, the emergency response centre said. Bharwain received the highest rainfall of 66 mm since Monday evening, followed by 56.6 mm in Ghaghas, 53 mm in Jogindernagar, 52.6 mm

in Slapper, 46 mm in Gohar, 40.2 mm in Una and 35.5 mm in Bilaspur.

The weather office also warned about the possibility of landslides and flash floods in some places.