Himachal: Kangra tea all set to get an international branding, markets

Shimla: Kangra Tea, known for its unique colour, flavour and delicate woody aroma has become the second product of the country to get registered with the European Union (EU) as a protected Geographical Indication (GI), paving the way for the sale of the product in European countries.

“The registration is an important tool to recognize the quality, genuineness and reputation of the product in the European markets,” said Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu here while discussing the plans for marketing and promotion of the Kangra tea and its unique characteristics attributed to the geographical properties of the region.

He said that this would prove to be a boon for the sale of Kangra tea as it has received international recognition and would benefit the Kangra tea growers of Palampur, Baijnath, Kangra and Dharamshala in Kangra district, Jogindernagar of Mandi district and Bhattiyat area of Chamba district.

Kangra tea was known for its unique taste and fragrance, attributed to its abundant pyrazine contents. Additionally, it also possesses medicinal values due to antioxidants, phenolic compounds, tryptophan, amino acids, theanine glutamine and catechin.

“Kangra tea was given GI status in the year 2005 by the Registrar of Geographical Indicators Chennai and now after registration with EU, the sale of Kangra tea is expected to grow thereby benefiting the Kangra tea growers of the State,” said Sukhu.