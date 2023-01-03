Himachal: IPS officer on duty at Cong rally dies of cardiac arrest

shimla: S R Rana, an IPS officer and former Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur died of a cardiac arrest while performing his duty during the 'Aabhar rally' of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu at Dharamsala on Tuesday.

He was immediately shifted to the Zonal Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Chief Minister, who later reached Dharamahala for the rally, condoled the sad demise of Rana. Additional Director General of police (ADGP) Law and Order Abhishek Trivedi said he had a word with Rana a few hours before he suffered cardiac arrest and that he sounded in command of his duty at the rally venue. The CM visited the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala and paid his homage to Rana.

Sukhu consoled the grief stricken wife, son and other family members of Rana and also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.