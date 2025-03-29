Himachal inks MoUs with Telangana govt for setting up two mega hydel projects

Shimla: In a new beginning of strategic partnership between two Congress ruled states, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for establishing two mega hydel projects — the 400 MW Seli and 120 MW Miar Projects in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti district. This is the first ever collaboration of its kind in the history of the state marking a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to harness its vast hydro power potential said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here. The MoUs were signed by Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh government and Principal Secretary of Power Sandeep Kumar Sultania on behalf of Telangana government in the presence of Chief Ministers Sukhu and Deputy CM of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at Shimla today.

Both the projects are expected to be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 6,200 crore on the bank of Chenab river and are set to generate about 5,000 direct and indirect employment to the youth of the state. As per the agreement, Telangana government has paid Rs 26 crore as upfront premium and after the commissioning of both these projects, Himachal Pradesh will receive 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 30 per cent free power for the first 12 years, next 18 years and remaining 10 years respectively under the new Energy Policy of the state government. After 40 years, the government of Telangana would transfer both the projects to Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, the Telangana government would contribute 1.5 per cent of cost of projects towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF) and provide additional one per cent free power for LADF after commissioning. The affected families of these projects will also receive monetary benefits equivalent to 100 units per month for a period of 10 years. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana to Himachal Pradesh and said that this collaboration marks a new era of inter-state cooperation inw the renewable energy sector.