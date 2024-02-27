Himachal: Ibex, Brown bear causing loss to crops in Lahaul-Spiti

Even as thousands of farmers in the state’s ten districts are struggling hard to deal with monkey menace and problem of stray animals, Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday confirmed that many farmers in tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti are facing losses to their crops by wild animals including Ibex and brown bears.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state Assembly on Monday that Brown Bears, Ibex and other wild animals are rendering losses to crops of farmers in Lahaul Spiti district of state.

He was replying to a written query tabled by Lahaul-Spiti Ravi Thakur in the state Assembly.

“Loss to agriculture and horticulture crops have been reported due to the damage by the Brown Bear, Ibex and other wild animals. The crops affected include Apple, Peas, vegetables in the villages of Ghushal, Jobrang, Tindi, Chicham and Kibber in Lahaul and Spiti.

Some damages to the farm and horticulture crops have also been caused at Chicham and Kiber largely by bears, monkeys, Ibex and others though not very significant.”

Sukhu denied that there is any provision in the forest department to compensate the farmers in the district but the forest department in Spiti Valley, in collaboration with local people, has set up Crop Depredation Squads to prevent and mitigate crop damage by wild animals. These Crop Depredation Squads engage with local people to protect the crop from wildlife.

Spiti remains under snow for most part of the year, almost five to six months, but has a variety of Himalayan wildlife that includes marmots, blue sheep, Himalayan red fox, ibex, musk deer and the elusive snow leopard.

The Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary and Pin Valley National Park ensure safe natural habitat for these animals. Experience contrasting shades of Spiti with warm open skies in summer and white snow-clad landscape in winters.