Himachal HC orders FIR against DGP Sanjay Kundu amid criminal intimidation allegations

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the lodging of an FIR against the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, a 1989-batch IPS officer, amid criminal intimidation allegations.



Businessman Nishant Sharma accused the DGP of criminal intimidation, citing threats and a past physical attack. He had sent a complaint to different authorities including Superintendent of Police Kangra and SP Shimla.

The businessman also mentioned receiving threats and expressed fear of physical attacks, citing a previous incident in Gurugram. A division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramchandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua criticised the state government for not registering an FIR promptly and emphasised the need for immediate action, citing a Supreme Court judgement.

State Advocate General Anup Rattan later informed media persons that the court insisted on the immediate filing of an FIR and adjourned the matter to next Wednesday.

The court also expressed apprehension for the complainant’s safety, instructing the state to provide security cover. Earlier two SPs (Kangra and Shimla) had also filed a status in the matter in response to the earlier notice issued by the court in its suo moto action last week.

The High Court has appointed senior advocate Neeraj Gupta as amicus curiae to represent the complainant businessman Nishant Sharma.

The High Court had earlier issued notices to the state of Himachal Pradesh, the Secretary of Home, and Superintendents of Police in Kangra and Shimla.

In his complaint to SP Kangra, the Palampur-based businessman had alleged that some ‘goons’ had tried to intimidate him while he was at Bhagsunag in Mcleodganj in Dharamshala last month. He had also sent emails to the High Court, governor, and Chief Minister.

Later in the evening, Himachal Pradesh police issued a clarification that DGP ( Sanjay Kundu) is neither a party nor respondent in the case, whether in his personal or official capacity. The spokesman said DGP was also never summoned by the honourable court in the case.