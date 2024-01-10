Himachal govt will fill-up 20,000 posts soon: CM

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the government will soon be filling -up 20,000 vacancies in the government departments and the JOA (IT) exam result will be declared at the earliest.



“The state government has fought this battle till the Supreme Court with the decision in its favour. The women’s reservation in police recruitment has been increased to 30 percent. Efforts were also being made by the government to provide self-employment opportunities,” he declared at Dhaneta in his constituency of Nadaun .

CM Sukhu said that the government had made a provision of Rs 25 crore for Dhaneta College. He added that an indoor stadium would also be built in Kharidi in Nadaun assembly constituency.

The chief minister performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of two developmental projects at Dhaneta and also inaugurated a drinking water Scheme for Nadaun assembly constituency of district Hamirpur.

He laid the foundation stone of B-Block of Government Degree College, Dhaneta to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 7.60 crore and laid foundation stone of the building of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) at Dhaneta to cost Rs 2.29 crore. Besides, he also inaugurated the Jansuh lift drinking water scheme.

CM Sukhu said that the present government inherited a huge debt burden from the previous BJP government, but now the economy of Himachal Pradesh was slowly coming back on track and there has been an improvement of 20 per cent in the state’s financial health in just one year.

The Congress party had promised to bring a start-up scheme for the youth during elections. Fulfilling the same, the first phase of Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme has been launched wherein 50 percent subsidy was being provided to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi.

Apart from this, the state government will also provide financial assistance for setting up solar energy projects and will purchase electricity from them for 25 years, to ensure fixed income to the youth. For the economic prosperity of farmers, a new scheme will be introduced in the upcoming budget session as well. He also listened to the problems of the people in Mansai and Sadoh under the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program in Nadaun assembly constituency and gave appropriate instructions to the officials to resolve the problems quickly.