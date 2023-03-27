Himachal govt signs MoU for Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Project

Shimla: Moving ahead with the mission to develop Himachal Pradesh as the first ‘Green State’ by 2026, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took the first step to engage the government with private players in producing green hydrogen.



The government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s HLC Green Energy LLC on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan by Director Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Managing Director of M/s HLC Green Energy LLC, Sanjay Sharma.

The Chief Minister while expressing happiness over the signing of the MoU said that Green hydrogen has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly, the potential of reducing fertilizer prices and contribute nation’s economy through import substitution.

He said Himachal Pradesh was already famous for Green Hydel energy and will now encourage new clean energy projects such as ethanol, green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar, etc., therefore, making Himachal an ideal for other states for becoming the clean energy hub of the country.

He said that the state has a clear-cut advantage on account of abundant green hydel energy and abundance of water resources, said the Chief Minister and assured full cooperation and support from the State Government to the company in setting up the project in the State.

Industries Minister said that the company intends to produce 0.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Green Hydrogen and 1.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Green Ammonia per year respectively.

The land requirement for this project is around 20-25 acres and is likely to be set up in Una and Kangra due to water and logistics suitability.

He said that the manufacturing facility has planned to bring in an investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore, besides generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 2,500 persons.

It would also help create skilled labour for the nearby villages and strengthen the economy of the State, said he.

Principal Secretary (Industries), R D Nazeem, Managing Director Food and Civil Supplies, K C Chaman, Director Ayurveda. Vinay Singh was present on the occasion.