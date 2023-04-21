Himachal govt seeks assistance from Global Ropeway companies

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has sought help from Global Ropeway companies to develop an alternate mode of transport in the state, besides boosting the state’s tourism potential.



A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who is currently on a seven days visit to Austria & Switzerland for attending the ‘INTERALPINE’ show urged the companies to share the technology and latest innovation for building ropeways in Himachal Pradesh.

Since most of these nations are pioneering in constructing ropeways, the state has decided to take their assistance and expertise for setting up modern technology-equipped ropeways in the State which are more eco-friendly.

“Since the geographic and climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh are more or less similar to that of the Alpine regions of Europe, the adaptability of similar modern technique for the Hilly state of Himachal having similar topography can be a game changer,” said Mukesh Agnihotri.