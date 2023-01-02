Himachal govt scene shifts to Dharamshala

shimla: Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh state Assembly's first three-day long session slated to be held between January 4 to 6, the government scenes will shift to Dharamshala, the headquarter of Kangra district, on Tuesday.



This is the first time when the assembly will meet after the Congress returned to power.

Only Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri are the ones to have taken the oath on December 11 while the Cabinet formation remains held up. "The Cabinet expansion will take place soon after the session. The MLAs will take oath during the session and there will also be election of the Speaker," Chief Minister Sukhu said.

Most Congress MLAs have left for Dharamshala for the proposed – "Abhahaar" rally being held on Tuesday as a thanksgiving gesture of the party for the people in electing the Congress.

The CM will reach Dharamshala even as he hinted at inviting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who had campaigned for the party during the polls and was also instrumental in resolving the leadership issue.

PCC President Pratibha Singh will also be reaching Dharamshala for the rally. She had also staked her claim for the Chief Ministerial post invoking the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, her husband, but the Congress high command weighed in favour of Sukhu, who had a maximum number of MLAs with him.