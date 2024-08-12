Himachal govt rolls out campaign to make state HIV-free by 2030

Shimla: With a target to make Himachal Pradesh completely free from HIV by 2030, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday launched a two-month-long special awareness campaign on the occasion of International Youth Day.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launched the campaign, which will continue until October 12, 2024. Implemented at the village level across all districts of the state, this awareness program will be celebrated under the theme “Click to Progress - Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development” this year. The Chief Minister also flagged off an awareness chariot (vehicle) and launched a two-month-long Integrated Health Check-up Campaign.

Though Himachal Pradesh has a low rate of HIV incidence at 0.07 percent compared to 0.26 percent in India, the state has established a robust system to keep the prevalence under control. As of September 27, 2023, there were 5,461 people with HIV in Himachal Pradesh, including 2,873 males, 2,583 females, and five transgender individuals.

“The state government has implemented programs to help eradicate HIV by 2030, including HIV screening, antiretroviral therapy, social protection schemes, and awareness campaigns,” said the Chief Minister.

The Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS) also works with high-risk groups through targeted intervention projects (TIs) to provide information, resources, and skills to prevent HIV transmission and improve access to care and treatment. TIs also focus on improving sexual and reproductive health and general health for high-risk group clients.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s efforts to integrate AIDS patients into the mainstream of society. He mentioned that the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to individuals receiving free treatment at Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centers, and Rs 300 to Rs 800 per month to children of persons living with HIV under 18 years of age. Additionally, free bus travel has been provided to those coming for treatment. Apart from this, free HIV testing is available at all government health institutions, ensuring privacy for those tested. He also highlighted the challenges of protecting youth from drug addiction and raising awareness about AIDS and HIV. The event also featured the inauguration of an AIDS awareness exhibition and a

cultural program.