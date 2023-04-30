Himachal govt regularises services of contractual & daily wage employees

shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to regularise the services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as of March 31, 2023.



The announcement comes at a time when the Shimla Muncipal Corporation goes to poll three days later. As per orders, those employees who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023 will also be regularised after the said date. Furthermore, the state government has also decided to regularise the services of the daily wage workers, who have completed four years of service as of March 31, 2023.Those who are due to complete four years of services by September 30, 2023 will also be regularised accordingly. Notifications regarding these decisions have been issued by the state government here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the present state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit the employees. He said that despite the precarious financial conditions of the state, three percent Dearness Allowance had already been released to the employees and pensioners.