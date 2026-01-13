Himachal govt orders dismissal of 11 cops over drug trade links

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered the dismissal of 11 police personnel allegedly found complicit in the illegal drug trade, officials said on Monday.

The action against officials involved in chitta-related activities signals an uncompromising stand against those entrusted with enforcing the law but who instead chose to violate it.

Investigations over the past six months have exposed a disturbing pattern of misconduct, revealing that certain police personnel were not merely passive enablers but active participants in drug peddling. Even more alarming is their alleged collusion with entrenched drug mafias, whose networks continue to poison the state’s youth.

“This action has been taken in line with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, after these personnel were found to be involved in cases under the NDPS Act. The dismissals have been carried out under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India,” said a government spokesman.

The dismissed personnel include Inspector Neeraj Kumar posted in the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, Constable Shubham Thakur posted in District Bilaspur, Constable Kapil of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Pandoh, Constable Shiv Kumar posted in SDRF, Constable Lakshya Chauhan posted in Shimla District Police, Constable/Driver Vishal Thakur posted in SV & ACB, Constable Gaurav Verma of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jungleberry, Constable/Driver Sandeep Rana of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sakoh, Constable Ankush Kumar posted in SDRF, Constable Rajat Chandel posted in State CID and Constable Rahul Verma posted in Shimla District Police. All were found to be involved in NDPS Act cases.

Earlier, presiding over a high-level meeting in Shimla, the Chief Minister stated that the police have a primary responsibility to take strict action against chitta and drug suppliers. Adding that if police personnel were themselves found involved in drug-related activities, such a stringent action would become inevitable.