‘Himachal govt not to appeal against HC order on CBI probe into Vimal Negi death’

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu went on a damage control bid over a political storm after the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the handing over probe into the death of Vimal Negi, a Chief Engineer of the HP Power Corporation, in March 2025.

“The government will not file any appeal against the High Court order. We welcome the Hon’ble High Court order and will fully cooperate with the CBI to find the truth behind the demise of Negi in mysterious circumstances. We also assured his family full justice,” he declared at a hurriedly called press conference.

Sukhu, however, accused the Opposition BJP of trying to drive a political advantage from the ill-fated incident rather than helping the family to justice.

“The government has been with the Negi family right from the time when his body was found, but the BJP has come up with other objectives in the matter. This is highly unfortunate,” he added.

Tracing the sequence of unsavoury happenings in the state following the incident, Sukhu said he was very clear from day one that the incident should be probed at the highest level. It was in this contest that he had even asked the DGP Atul Verma, before the matter went to the High Court, to hand over the case to the CBI. Now we will abide by the Court orders and extend full support.

But tussle between the DGP and SP Shimla, and also matters relating to the filing of contradictory affidavits, the Chief Minister said that he will be looking into the case separately and take appropriate action.

About DGP writing a letter to the government asking for suspension of the SP for gross indiscipline and allegations he had levelled against the DGP officer, Sukhu said he was yet to see this letter. “I arrived in Shimla just two hours back, and came straight to the media conference”, said Sukhu.

He said: “At one point, I don’t agree with the High Court order that no Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer should be part of the CBI investigation for a fair probe.”

Earlier DGP-SP Shimla role took an ugly turn in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, in whose order had expressed dissatisfaction with the progress and conduct of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP Gandhi, transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court criticized the SIT for a lack of serious inquiry and for sidestepping allegations of pressure exerted on Negi by senior officials, particularly regarding payment releases to a project contractor.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had asked for the resignation of the Chief Minister for lying that the family of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi was satisfied with the SIT investigation into his death and did not ask for a CBI probe.

Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district. His family, demanding a CBI probe, had alleged that his seniors had harassed him.