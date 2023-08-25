Himachal govt clears investment proposals worth Rs 1,453 crore

shimla: Amidst reports about industrialists migrating to other states, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday cleared fresh investment proposals worth Rs 1483 cr for 29 new projects for the state’s industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh, beside Una, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.



At the 27th meeting of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority, held under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the proposals were given approvals. The projects will create employment potential of about 3961 persons.

Giving information, Sukhu said that the state government was encouraging green industries in the state in order to conserve and preserve the environment.

He said that natural disasters have struck the state; therefore, it is high time to adopt green measures to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change.

The chief minister said that the state government is committed to maintaining the balance between development and environment in the state and it has been accorded top priority.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to set up an investment bureau in the state to mobilize new investments.

New proposals approved by the authority include proposals of Eastman Auto and Power Ltd. Unit-III, Baddi for manufacturing of casting plate and filling, inverter/batteries, etc., Emmforce Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd, EPIP Phase-1, Jharmajri, Baddi for manufacturing of rotavator blades and forged parts, RSH Wellness Pvt. Ltd, Baddi for manufacturing of cosmetics and toiletries, Clean Water and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd, Nalagarh for manufacturing of soda, packed water, Hindustan Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing of tablets, capsules, liquid bottles, ointments, dry syrup, Neri Master Antibiotics Private Limited for manufacturing of tablets, capsules, liquids, ointments, dry syrups, and Welzo Research and Development Pvt. Ltd for manufacturing of sample testing, formulation development for API, etc. Other proposals cleared are Kolash Pharma, EPIP Phase –II, for manufacturing of vials, sterile water for injection, Varun Beverages Limited, Industrial Area Kandrori, Phase-II for manufacturing of carbonated soft drinks, packaged drinking water, beverages based syrup (BIB), solar power, etc.

Industries minister Hashwardhan Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary R.D. Nazeem, Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar, Secretary Finance Akshay Sood and Secretary MPP and Power Rajiv Sharma were present.