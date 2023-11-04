Himachal governor participates in 3-day International conference at IIAS

SHIMLA: Indian literature and science has the potential to guide the whole world, on which our scholars need research and scholars should expand their outreach for the benefit of the entire humanity.



These were words of Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who spoke at a three-day international conference organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) Shimla on Friday .

Eminent scholars and social scientists from all over the country participated in this conference organised on the theme ‘In the cause of literature and science; learned societies of modern India’. The IIAS is a seat of research and higher learning for scholars from India and abroad who have been doing advanced research work in the field of humanities and social sciences since its inception.

Local at historic Viceregal Lodge, originally built in 1888 by a British architect Henry Irwin, as a home for Lord Dufferin, who was viceroy of India. It also housed all the subsequent viceroys and governors-general of India. The Viceregal Lodge had electricity as early as 1888, much before the rest of the town of Shimla.

Many historic decisions were taken in the building during the Indian independence movement. The Simla Conference, to discuss self-rule for India, was held here in 1945. The decision to carve out Pakistan and East Pakistan from India was also taken here in 1947.