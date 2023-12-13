Himachal: Governor administers Oath of Office to two newly inducted Cabinet ministers

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday expanded his cabinet to induct two new ministers.



Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the newly inducted Cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan, a day after Sukhu completed one year of his government and held a show at Dharamshala on Monday .

Rajesh Dharmani from Ghumarwin Assembly constituency and Yadvinder Goma from Jaisinghpur Assembly took oath .

Though there were three vacancies in the Cabinet Sukhu decided to fulfil only two leaving the aspirants guessing the names for the third post.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present on the occasion while Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings.

Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Cabinet ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, chairman of various commissions, MLAs, senior Civil and Police officers, family members of newly inducted ministers, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Dharmani, a brahmin face from Bilaspur district is third time MLA and AICC secretary earlier in-charge of Uttarakhand. He held several important posts in the Congress party. He remained Secretary, HPCC, Vice President/General Secretary, State Youth Congress, President, DCC, Secretary AICC and General Secretary & Convener Technical Cell of NSUI. He also was Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2013 to May, 2017.

With Goma as minister, Sukhu has tried to give representation to state’s biggest district of Kangra Yadvinder Goma. Goma was president of Youth Congress from Jaisinghpur from 2010 to 2015, General Secretary of State Rajeev Gandhi Panchayati Raj organisation from 2011 to 2014 and president of Himachal Pradesh Congress SC Cell from 2019-2021. He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2012 and again in December, 2022. He was nominated as Chairman, Subordinate Legislation Committee of Vidhan Sabha and Member, Welfare & Rules Committees.