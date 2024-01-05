Himachal government to finally get control of Wildflower Hall Hotel

SHIMLA: The five-star luxury resort and hotel Wildflower Hall—a heritage property dating back to the British era in the capital of Himachal Pradesh is going to be handed over to the state government, after a long protected legal battle.



Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the review petition filed by Oberoi Group regarding the ownership rights of the hotel thus clearing the decks for the state government to take over the heritage property.

The order was passed by a single bench headed by Justice Satyen Vaidya, who was hearing the review petition.

The court directed the Oberoi Group to hand over the possession of the hotel to the state government’s Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) within two months.

It further said: “In case the state government does not choose to avail such option, the claimant No. 1 is to take steps with respect to cancellation of conveyance deed dated 06.02.1997 and up-dation of revenue records of rights and thereafter to immediately take steps for execution of lease deed.”

State’s Senior Additional Advocate General I N Mehta said it was a historic decision for the state as the property will finally be in the hands of the government which has been fighting to get its title restored after years of uncertainties.

The East India Hotel Management, a Oberoi Group subsidiary, has been running the hotel since its lease was signed with the state government in 1997. The court has also asked for submitting the compliance report by March 15, 2024. The possession will have to be given within two months and the compliance report will have to be given on the next day i.e. March 15, 2024.

Himachal government and Oberoi Group’s East India Hotels (EIH) have been involved in a bitter legal battle over the control and profit-sharing 1925- era property built by Lord Kitchener.